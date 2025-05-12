250416-N-FT324-1565. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brandon Day, a surgical technologist assigned to the Directorate for Surgical Services at NMRTC Rota, stands in the operating room where he supports surgical readiness and patient care operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 08:35
|Photo ID:
|9042911
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-FT324-1565
|Resolution:
|974x1194
|Size:
|146.29 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged by Service, Driven to Heal: Sailor’s Excellence Highlights the Call to Serve and Strengthen Warfighter Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forged by Service, Driven to Heal: Sailor’s Excellence Highlights the Call to Serve and Strengthen Warfighter Readiness
No keywords found.