    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 16, 2025) An AH-1Z Cobra, assigned to the “Thunder Chickens” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263, receives fuel on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepared integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

