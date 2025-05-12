Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:11 Photo ID: 9040439 VIRIN: 250513-N-SL791-1005 Resolution: 3000x3529 Size: 792.01 KB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Departing Strategic Systems Programs Employee Ensures Transfer of Knowledge [Image 2 of 2], by Edvin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.