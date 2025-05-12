Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 25) Embarks USS America (LHA 6) [Image 7 of 8]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 25) Embarks USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250514-N-WJ234-1108 SASEBO, Japan (May 14, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while moored in Sasebo, Japan, May 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

