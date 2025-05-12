Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Health Protection team leads simulated shot exercise with 512th Field Hospital at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025 in Lithuania [Image 4 of 6]

    Force Health Protection team leads simulated shot exercise with 512th Field Hospital at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025 in Lithuania

    VEPRIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    Chris Weselek, a product manager with the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection Division, sorts informed consent forms during a simulated shot exercise as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 13, 2025. The shot exercise was part of a strategic deployment of simulated prophylactic drug treatments that are designed to counter potential airborne biological weapon threats against U.S. Joint Forces operating in challenging and remote locations. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 23:25
    Photo ID: 9039707
    VIRIN: 250513-O-PJ332-1196
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: VEPRIAI, LT
    Defense Health Agency
    Force Health Protection
    swiftresponse
    DefenderEurope
    Operational Medical Systems
    DEFENDER 25

