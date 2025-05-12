Force Health Protection team leads simulated shot exercise with 512th Field Hospital at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025 in Lithuania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris Weselek, a product manager with the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection Division, sorts informed consent forms during a simulated shot exercise as part of Exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 13, 2025. The shot exercise was part of a strategic deployment of simulated prophylactic drug treatments that are designed to counter potential airborne biological weapon threats against U.S. Joint Forces operating in challenging and remote locations. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)