    Army 250-Mile Ruck March

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Daniel Sielicki with the 129th Rescue Wing based at Moffet Field, flanked by Fort Hunter Liggett Maj. Bill Druffel and 1st Sgt. Brandon Quinones. Sielicki was awarded a FHL challenge coin for participating in the Army 250-Mile Ruck March, the most difficult Ragnar Legs 33-38, May 10, 2025. He prepared weeks prior with friends hiking the uphill portion of the Legs with the same pack-weight and footwear during the actual event. He took on the challenge because he just “enjoys the physical difficulty and the associated logistical challenges of carrying weight over challenging miles.” Having friends marching along was another reason for signing up for this event.

    TAGS

    Army birthday
    Army250
    Army250RuckMarch

