    MDTF Commanders corner [Image 2 of 2]

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    1st Multi-Domain Task Force

    Brig Gen. Michael Rose, 3rd MDTF Commander & Col. Charles Kean, 1st MDTF Commander present: Enhancing Lethality, Operational Multi-Domain Task Forces in INDOPACOM during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2025.
    Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 9039173
    VIRIN: 250513-A-IP596-6179
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, MDTF Commanders corner [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    1MDTF
    #LANPAC2025
    3 MDTF

