MDTF Commanders corner

Brig Gen. Michael Rose, 3rd MDTF Commander & Col. Charles Kean, 1st MDTF Commander present: Enhancing Lethality, Operational Multi-Domain Task Forces in INDOPACOM during the 2025 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), Honolulu, Hawaii, May 13, 2025.

Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. LANPAC builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)