    2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials; Team Air Force Wheelchair Rugby [Image 2 of 2]

    2025 Air Force &amp; Marine Corps Trials; Team Air Force Wheelchair Rugby

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    TSgt Wiley Moore at Wheelchair Rugby competition during the Air Force Trials in San Antonio, TX. The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials id a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring eleven adaptive sports and is a selection for teams competing at the Department of Defense Warrior Games in July. Over 300 athletes from the U.S. Air and Space Forces, Marine Corps, and Army as well as international partners from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Georgia have come to compete. Events such as these are a critical element in the recovery process, giving recovering service members tools to continue as a fit and lethal part of the force.

