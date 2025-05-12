Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panther Brigade Soldiers seize the objective from NATO Allies and partners during Swift Response [Image 5 of 6]

    Panther Brigade Soldiers seize the objective from NATO Allies and partners during Swift Response

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A Norwegian army soldier from Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord engages with U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division during a combined joint force-on-force combat training exercise in Setermoen, Norway May 15, 2025. The battalion, alongside U.S. Marines, U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment, and Hungarian Rangers, conducted the training as part of Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9038411
    VIRIN: 250515-A-OE370-9649
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.13 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Panther Brigade Soldiers seize the objective from NATO Allies and partners during Swift Response [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swift Response

    Paratroopers
    82nd ABN DIV
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    361stTPASE

