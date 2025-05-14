Afternoon Twilight Tattoo May 14, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from The United States Army Band and The 3d Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) presented the second Twilight Tattoo of the year on May 14, 2025, in Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto (released).