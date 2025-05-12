AFSBn-Africa receives APS-2 equipment, vehicles in Greece, preps ‘the ECHA grid’ for DEFENDER 25 issue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KOMOTINI, Greece – Army Prepositioned Stocks 2 equipment is arriving in Komotini for DEFENDER 25, and a team of APS-2 experts from Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy, is deployed there and receiving the APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment. Next, the Livorno team from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade's Battalion Africa will set the equipment configuration and hand-off area (ECHA) grid at the site in preparation for issue to the gaining tactical unit deploying from the U.S. to Europe for DEFENDER 25.



DEFENDER 25 involves about 23,000 troops from the U.S., Allied and partner nations and runs from May 11 to June 24, 2025, in 15 countries across Europe. The large-scale exercises and deployment rehearsals conducted during DEFENDER 25 converge U.S. and NATO systems, capabilities and tactics supporting U.S. strategic initiatives and NATO regional plans to dominate multi-domain environments in a crisis. To view more DEFENDER 25 media products, go to www.dvidshub.net/feature/defendereurope. To learn more about DEFENDER 25, visit www.europeafrica.army.mil/Defender. (Photo by LaShaun Chappell)