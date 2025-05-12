US Army Master Sergeant Anthony Vega poses for a photo at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Anthony Vega, a senior transportation noncommissioned officer assigned to the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Reserve, poses for a photo during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 7, 2025. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Mallett)