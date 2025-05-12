Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Leaders, Allies Attend LANPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Army Leaders, Allies Attend LANPAC 2025

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army leaders and allies from across the globe attend the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 14, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and supported by U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges and how to solve complex challenges in the region with members of academia and industry. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9037324
    VIRIN: 250514-A-CJ630-9443
    Resolution: 7822x5217
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Leaders, Allies Attend LANPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Partnership
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #LANPAC2025
    #PrevailingThroughLandpower
    #PartnershipsForPeace
    #IndoPacificSecurity

