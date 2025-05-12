Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Water Training conducted during Vigilant Guard [Image 2 of 5]

    Swift Water Training conducted during Vigilant Guard

    CRUMP, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Members of the 45th Civil Support Team conduct swift water rescue training during Vigilant Guard in Crump, Tenn., May 14, 2025. The Tennessee Military Department in conjunction with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 partnering agencies are conducting a disaster response exercise throughout Tennessee, May 12-18. This exercise gives participants the opportunity to activate and employ their response plans to improve mission command, relationships, and interoperability among federal, state, and local agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9037156
    VIRIN: 250514-Z-UV960-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: CRUMP, TENNESSEE, US
    Tennessee

    TAGS

    TEMA
    45th CST
    VigilantGuard25
    TNVigilantGuard25
    VG25
    TN-HART

