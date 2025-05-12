Swift Water Training conducted during Vigilant Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 45th Civil Support Team conduct swift water rescue training during Vigilant Guard in Crump, Tenn., May 14, 2025. The Tennessee Military Department in conjunction with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 partnering agencies are conducting a disaster response exercise throughout Tennessee, May 12-18. This exercise gives participants the opportunity to activate and employ their response plans to improve mission command, relationships, and interoperability among federal, state, and local agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)