    Senior Enlisted Leaders From Across The Indo-Pacific Come Together For LANPAC 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Senior Enlisted Leaders From Across The Indo-Pacific Come Together For LANPAC 2025

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior Enlisted Leaders from multiple Indo-Pacific partner nations pose for a picture during a Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 13, 2025 as part of the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium. LANPAC Symposium and Exposition is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army and supported by U.S. Army Pacific, LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore , 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #IndoPacificSecurity
    #LANPAC2025
    #PartnershipsForPeace
    #PrevailingThroughLandpower

