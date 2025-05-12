V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Mariia Kondratieva, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps, writes down a 9-line MEDEVAC during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team proficiency in combat lifesaving techniques. Scores were based on knowledge and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)