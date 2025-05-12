Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpl. Mariia Kondratieva, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps, writes down a 9-line MEDEVAC during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 14, 2025. The medical lanes were designed to test individual and team proficiency in combat lifesaving techniques. Scores were based on knowledge and timeliness to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Army Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 15:00
    Photo ID: 9036454
    VIRIN: 250514-A-CK914-1045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.09 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane
    V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3: E3B Medical Lane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    12CAB
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BestSquadCompetition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download