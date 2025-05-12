CBIRF Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alexander Miller (right), outgoing commanding officer of Bravo Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), passes the unit colors to Capt. Jacob Martinez (left), incoming commanding officer of Bravo Company, CBIRF, during the company’s change of command ceremony at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, May 9, 2025. The ceremony symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility, honors the leadership and accomplishments of the outgoing commander, and welcomes the incoming commander as they assume the mantle of command and continue the unit’s legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)