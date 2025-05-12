Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    CBIRF Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alexander Miller (right), outgoing commanding officer of Bravo Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), passes the unit colors to Capt. Jacob Martinez (left), incoming commanding officer of Bravo Company, CBIRF, during the company’s change of command ceremony at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, May 9, 2025. The ceremony symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility, honors the leadership and accomplishments of the outgoing commander, and welcomes the incoming commander as they assume the mantle of command and continue the unit’s legacy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9036129
    VIRIN: 250509-M-GI852-1009
    Resolution: 7835x5226
    Size: 26.14 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
    This work, CBIRF Bravo Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

