    Explosive Ordnance Disposal techs support US Army recruiting at Long Beach Grand Prix [Image 4 of 8]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal techs support US Army recruiting at Long Beach Grand Prix

    LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the Fort Irwin, California-based 759th Ordnance Company (EOD) supported Army recruiters at the Long Beach Grand Prix. Army Cyber warfare experts, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade also participated in the Long Beach Grand Prix. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Matthew S. Juntz.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:51
    Photo ID: 9035699
    VIRIN: 250514-A-A4433-1004
    Resolution: 1037x790
    Size: 312.42 KB
    Location: LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
    Fort Irwin
    20th CBRNE Command
    759th EOD Company
    U.S. Army recruiting
    Long Beach Grand Prix

