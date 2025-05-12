Explosive Ordnance Disposal techs support US Army recruiting at Long Beach Grand Prix

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the Fort Irwin, California-based 759th Ordnance Company (EOD) supported Army recruiters at the Long Beach Grand Prix. Army Cyber warfare experts, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade also participated in the Long Beach Grand Prix. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Matthew S. Juntz.