OKLAHOMA CITY — Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, addresses the audience during the 2025 Tinker State of the Base event at the Reed Conference Center May 12. The State of the Base event included a town hall for local leaders, chamber representatives and state officials to reveive updates on base priorities and partnerships from leadership of Tinker organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 09:11
|Photo ID:
|9035458
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-MO401-1035
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
507th ARW Showcases Reserve Readiness, Community Bond at 2025 Tinker State of the Base
