507th ARW Showcases Reserve Readiness, Community Bond at 2025 Tinker State of the Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, addresses the audience during the 2025 Tinker State of the Base event at the Reed Conference Center May 12. The State of the Base event included a town hall for local leaders, chamber representatives and state officials to reveive updates on base priorities and partnerships from leadership of Tinker organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 09:11
    Photo ID: 9035458
    VIRIN: 250512-F-MO401-1035
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Leadership
    Okies
    Community
    Tinker
    507 ARW
    State of th Base

