507th ARW Showcases Reserve Readiness, Community Bond at 2025 Tinker State of the Base

Courtesy Photo | OKLAHOMA CITY — Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, addresses the audience during the 2025 Tinker State of the Base event at the Reed Conference Center May 12. The State of the Base event included a town hall for local leaders, chamber representatives and state officials to reveive updates on base priorities and partnerships from leadership of Tinker organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Breonna Summers)

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — At the 2025 Tinker State of the Base event, Col. Matthew Ghormley, commander of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, joined fellow Tinker leaders to highlight the Air Force Reserve Command’s enduring commitment to readiness, resilience and relevance within a rapidly evolving national defense landscape.



Hosted by Col. Abigail Ruscetta, the Tinker installation commander, the event welcomed local leaders, chamber representatives, and state officials for a comprehensive update on base priorities and partnerships.



Ghormley emphasized the vital role of the 507th ARW, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma with eight KC-135 Stratotankers, in national defense.



"In any future conflict, tankers are non-negotiable assets for the United States military,” Ghormley said. “They are the key to extending the range and operational endurance of our aircraft, ensuring we can project power and maintain the air superiority our nation demands.”



Ghormley also highlighted the unmatched community support that makes Tinker Air Force Base a destination for Reserve Citizen Airmen nationwide. Approximately 75% of the wing’s members serve part time, traveling from 28 different states to be part of the mission at Tinker.



“They’re flying and they’re driving past all kinds of different bases and Reserve units that they could serve at, but they come here because of the culture that we provide and the community that you provide,” Ghormley said.



The 507th ARW’s fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers enduring service is largely due to the critical role of base partnerships in maintaining their operational readiness. One of these partners, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, performs depot-level maintenance on the KC-135.



"For me, there's nothing more rewarding than talking about the KC-135," Ghormley said. "The youngest KC-135 in our inventory dates back to 1965, and the [Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex] is the sole reason we can continue flying this vital asset."



Ghormley concluded by calling on the community to continue supporting the families of those currently serving.



“My folks are deployed right now, which means there are families here at home that need you and need this community,” Ghormley said. “The more engagement, the better.”