    Pipe Patching Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pipe Patching Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Chief Damage Controlman Carlos Sanchez, from Tampa Bay, Florida, trains Sailors on the proper usage of a soft patch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9035192
    VIRIN: 250512-N-AS506-1171
    Resolution: 3515x5272
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pipe Patching Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gridley Anti-Terrorism Drill
    USS Gridley Anti-Terrorism Drill
    USS Gridley Anti-Terrorism Drill
    Pipe Patching Training
    Pipe Patching Training
    Pipe Patching Training

    TAGS

    USS Gridley
    Damage Control
    Training
    Deployment
    Pipe Patching

