405th AFSB ‘I’M A DEFENDER’ Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 issue in the Netherlands

EYGELSHOVEN, Netherlands – As part of DEFENDER 25, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Battalion Benelux conducted an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment issue to the 59th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in the Netherlands during the second week of May.



More than 200 APS-2 major end items were issued to the U.S.-based Soldiers from Fort Drum, N.Y., deployed to Europe for DEFENDER 25. Items included several NBC reconnaissance vehicles and Humvees, 5-ton trucks, almost 20 light medium tactical vehicles, a wrecker, and more. Dozens of radios and receivers/transmitters were also issued as well as NBC decontamination equipment, containers, generators, trailers, tools and test kits, and more.



The APS-2 combat vehicles and equipment items from Eygelshoven will be used by the Soldiers from 59th Chemical Co. (HR), 48th Chemical Brigade, during DEFENDER 25 at various locations in Greece. Pictured here is Zachary Bailey, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist with the 59th Chem. Co. During the DEFENDER 25 APS-2 issue at Eygelshoven, among other duties, Bailey ensured the M1135 Stryker NBC reconnaissance vehicles were 100 percent ready for action.



DEFENDER 25 is the largest series of U.S. Army exercises in Europe involving about 23,000 troops from the U.S., Allied and partner nations. DEFENDER 25 runs from May 11 to June 24, 2025, in 15 countries across Europe. The large-scale exercises and deployment rehearsals conducted during DEFENDER 25 converge U.S. and NATO systems, capabilities and tactics supporting U.S. strategic initiatives and NATO regional plans to dominate multi-domain environments in a crisis. To view more DEFENDER 25 media products, go to www.dvidshub.net/feature/defendereurope. To learn more about DEFENDER 25, visit www.europeafrica.army.mil/Defender.