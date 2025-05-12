Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa Reserve Unit Conducts Exercise Tuscan Trident 25 [Image 2 of 2]

    Military Sealift Command Europe &amp; Africa Reserve Unit Conducts Exercise Tuscan Trident 25

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.30.2025

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 01, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Theodore G. Pease shakes hands with guest speaker Lt. Oscar Arita after his presentation during Tuscan Trident 25 at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 1, 2025. Tuscan Trident is Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa’s annual training exercise, consisting of a broad array of scenario based evolutions and table top exercises focused on qualifying Sailors to conduct Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 02:32
    Photo ID: 9034920
    VIRIN: 250501-N-OC644-8928
    Resolution: 5364x3576
    Size: 751.2 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
