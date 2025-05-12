NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 01, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Theodore G. Pease shakes hands with guest speaker Lt. Oscar Arita after his presentation during Tuscan Trident 25 at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 1, 2025. Tuscan Trident is Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa’s annual training exercise, consisting of a broad array of scenario based evolutions and table top exercises focused on qualifying Sailors to conduct Expeditionary Port Unit (EPU) operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)
