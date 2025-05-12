Force Health Protection team visits 512th Field Hospital at Vepriai Rocket Base during DEFENDER 2025 in Lithuania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the U.S. Army’s 512th Field Hospital work inside an Intensive Care Unit as part of Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 2025, Vepriai Rocket Base, Lithuania, May 11, 2025. During Swift Response, the initial phase of DEFENDER 25, the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection team is providing essential support and expertise to U.S. Army medical providers assigned to the 68th Theater Medical Command, 30th Medical Brigade, 519th Hospital Center, and 512th Field Hospital. As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide a treatment, diagnostic, or preventive medical countermeasure against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)