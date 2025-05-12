NGB Resiliency Resource Fair, Arlington, Virginia April 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LTC Ray Willson and MAJ Alexeis Gonzalez from Soldier for Life attend the National Guard Bureau Resiliency Resource Fair at NGB headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on April 30, 2025. The fair provided Soldiers and staff access to transition, financial readiness, health and wellness, education, and other resources in order to positively impact their resiliency and readiness.