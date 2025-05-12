Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army-Navy Game Washington, D.C. December 2024 [Image 12 of 13]

    Army-Navy Game Washington, D.C. December 2024

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The Soldier for Life and Army Retirement Services teams attend the Army-Navy Game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on December 14, 2024. The team shared resources and talked about the Soldier for Life Mindset with fans who visited our booth in the Fan Fest area on Legends Plaza.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 16:03
    VIRIN: 241214-A-A0025-1012
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army-Navy Game Washington, D.C. December 2024 [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier for Life

