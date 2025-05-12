Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP CO Meets NAVSUP WSS Leaders for Midyear Review [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP CO Meets NAVSUP WSS Leaders for Midyear Review

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, commander, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, hosted Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Naval Supply Systems Command commander and Chief of Supply Corps, Tuesday, May 13 onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia for a fiscal year 2025 midyear review.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9033744
    VIRIN: 250513-O-KX426-4788
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 807.52 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

