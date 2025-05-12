Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, commander, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, hosted Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Naval Supply Systems Command commander and Chief of Supply Corps, Tuesday, May 13 onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia for a fiscal year 2025 midyear review.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|9033744
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-KX426-4788
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|807.52 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP CO Meets NAVSUP WSS Leaders for Midyear Review [Image 3 of 3], by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.