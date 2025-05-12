Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3 [Image 38 of 44]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Combat Medic Students assigned to the Regional Training Institute, 254th Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, conducted urban assault and combat life saver STX lanes in the field and war phases, also known as the ‘Whiskey’ phase, of the U.S. Army’s Combat Medic (68W) Military Occupational Specialty Transition Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2025. National Guard Soldiers from several states traveled to New Jersey to become part of the next generation of specialized life-saving Soldiers in the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 9033465
    VIRIN: 250424-Z-AA072-2108
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3 [Image 44 of 44], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3
    Combat Medic Qualification Course: Field Phase Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    68W
    CLS
    Combat Life Saver
    Medic
    Combat Medic: National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download