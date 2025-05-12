Norway's His Majesty the King's Band and Drill Team preform at Minnesota Capitol

Members of Norway's ‘His Majesty the King's Guard Band and Drill Team’ preform for members of the Minnesota National Guard and the public at the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, April 9, 2025. The band and drill team visited the United States as part of a trip to commemorate the strong bonds and shared history between the two nations, including the 200-year anniversary of the first organized migration from Norway to North America when 52 Norwegians set sail on a ship on July 4, 1825. Norway and the Minnesota National Guard also share a more than 50-year partnership through the U.S. – Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange, known as NOREX, and are official Department of Defense State Partnership Program partners. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Nathan T. Wallin)
|05.08.2025
|05.13.2025 11:35
|Location:
|SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
