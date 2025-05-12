Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norway's His Majesty the King's Band and Drill Team preform at Minnesota Capitol [Image 95 of 95]

    Norway's His Majesty the King's Band and Drill Team preform at Minnesota Capitol

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Maj. Nathan Wallin 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Members of Norway's ‘His Majesty the King's Guard Band and Drill Team’ preform for members of the Minnesota National Guard and the public at the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, April 9, 2025. The band and drill team visited the United States as part of a trip to commemorate the strong bonds and shared history between the two nations, including the 200-year anniversary of the first organized migration from Norway to North America when 52 Norwegians set sail on a ship on July 4, 1825. Norway and the Minnesota National Guard also share a more than 50-year partnership through the U.S. – Norway Reciprocal Troop Exchange, known as NOREX, and are official Department of Defense State Partnership Program partners. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Nathan T. Wallin)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9033005
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-ON144-2491
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Norway's His Majesty the King's Band and Drill Team preform at Minnesota Capitol [Image 95 of 95], by Maj. Nathan Wallin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    State Partnership Program
    Norway
    National Guard
    State Capitol
    His Majesty the King's Band and Drill Team

