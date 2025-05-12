Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command hosts Cake Cutting Ceremony for the U.S Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250512-O-NJ594-1051, Portsmouth, Virginia, (May 12, 2025) Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) Lt. Cmdr. Erica Monsees, director of Population Health with NMCFHPC and Capt. Paul Schiermeier, director of Environmental Health with NMCFHPC cut the cake in honor of the U.S Navy Nurse Corps 117th birthday, May 12, 2025, onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex. The Navy Nurse Corps was established May 13, 1908, by President Theodore Roosevelt, originally known as “The Sacred Twenty,” and today provides medical care to service members, military families, and others around the world. Monsees is one of 20 Public Health Nurses across the entire Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

