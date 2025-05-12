Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Vivas, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, performs simulated aircraft battle damage repair during combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 06:40
    Photo ID: 9032316
    VIRIN: 250509-F-XA271-2048
    Resolution: 7476x4984
    Size: 29.94 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair
    Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair
    Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair
    Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair
    Skyway Chariot: 100th MXS simulates aircraft battle damage repair
    Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination
    Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    Skyway Chariot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download