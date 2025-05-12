Skyway Chariot: 100th OSS Airmen practice aircrew decontamination

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cesar Vivas, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, performs simulated aircraft battle damage repair during exercise Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 9, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)