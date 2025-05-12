Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Brigade S1 led a three-day training course, HR University, focused on human resources, legal, finance, and data analytics from February 4-6, 2025 at Camp Zama, Japan. The training bolstered a shared understanding of S1 roles and tools to maintain readiness and support the warfighter. Attendees included personnel from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the 14th Missile Defense Battery, 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion and G1 from U.S. Army Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)