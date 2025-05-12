Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The Brigade S1 led a three-day training course, HR University, focused on human resources, legal, finance, and data analytics from February 4-6, 2025 at Camp Zama, Japan. The training bolstered a shared understanding of S1 roles and tools to maintain readiness and support the warfighter. Attendees included personnel from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the 14th Missile Defense Battery, 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion and G1 from U.S. Army Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9031844
    VIRIN: 250204-A-TR140-5798
    Resolution: 4839x3583
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University
    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University
    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University
    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University
    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University
    Brigade S1 Hosts Human Resources University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download