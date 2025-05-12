Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade Command Team conducts Kyogamisaki Site Visit during Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 3]

    Brigade Command Team conducts Kyogamisaki Site Visit during Thanksgiving

    KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JAPAN

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Joseph Scott, Commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, visited the 14th Missile Defense Battery stationed in Kyogamisaki, Japan during Thanksgiving to see the Soldiers that conduct the critical radar mission there and serve them a Thanksgiving meal. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 00:53
    Photo ID: 9031726
    VIRIN: 241127-A-TR140-8260
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.79 MB
    Location: KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JP
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

