USNMRTC Yokosuka DSS Dress White Inspection

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 30, 2025) — Capt. Candace Foura, director of Surgical Services (DSS) at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, led a service dress whites uniform inspection for DSS personnel.
During the inspection, Foura recognized Lt. Krystle Coulter, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Patrick Steveson, HN Gifty Otoo, and HN Shaun Tuni for their exemplary appearance and professional performance.
The uniform inspection reinforces Navy standards of readiness, discipline and pride in appearance.
04.28.2025
05.12.2025
|9031612
|250430-N-SK815-1011
|1920x1446
|1.61 MB
|Location:
JP
|2
|0
