Graduates, instructors, and mentors pose for a group photo following the Airman Leadership School class 25-D graduation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2025. Students at ALS learn how to teach, lead and supervise junior enlisted members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)