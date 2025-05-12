Graduates, instructors, and mentors pose for a group photo following the Airman Leadership School class 25-D graduation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 9, 2025. Students at ALS learn how to teach, lead and supervise junior enlisted members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9030975
|VIRIN:
|250509-X-VJ291-1001
|Resolution:
|4518x3009
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership School Class 25-D Graduation Ceremony, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.