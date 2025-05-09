USS The Sullivans Participates in MEDSTRIKE with NATO Allies.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 8, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) conduct a small boat exercise with NATO Allies. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)