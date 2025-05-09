Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:23 Photo ID: 9029441 VIRIN: 250512-D-ZZ999-1296 Resolution: 3627x5451 Size: 5.87 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Amanda Saunders Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/13/2025-1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.