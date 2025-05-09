Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amanda Saunders Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/13/2025-2

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Amanda Saunders Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/13/2025-2

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    DVIDS Hub       

    Acworth, GA native, U.S. Civilian Amanda Saunders has graduated from basic training at 110th Attack wing, MI. Civilian Saunders is a graduate of North Cobb HS, , . Civilian Saunders graduated university from Georgia Southern , , .

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9029440
    VIRIN: 250512-D-ZZ999-1470
    Resolution: 3627x5451
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amanda Saunders Has Graduated from Basic Training on 05/13/2025-2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download