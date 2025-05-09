USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Departs Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) bring in a line during a sea-and-anchor evolution while getting underway from U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, May 7. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)