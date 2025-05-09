Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250510-N-UQ809-1017 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 10, 2025) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)