250510-N-UQ809-1017 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 10, 2025) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9029241
|VIRIN:
|250510-N-UQ809-1017
|Resolution:
|5795x3863
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.