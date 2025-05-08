Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 3 of 3]

    Jason Dunham's Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales 

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 4, 2025) A U.S. Navy Fire Controlman conducts top side preservation aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 04:10
    Photo ID: 9028992
    VIRIN: 250504-N-JQ084-1011
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

