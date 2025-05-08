Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell [Image 11 of 11]

    Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell

    RAF FELTWELL, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Myers, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning non commissioned officer in charge, gets off a bus for a simulated deployment as part of combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, England, May 8, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 03:05
    Photo ID: 9028871
    VIRIN: 250508-F-XJ093-1307
    Resolution: 6803x4535
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: RAF FELTWELL, NORFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Feltwell
    Combat Readiness Inspection
    Skyway Chariot
    Base Build

