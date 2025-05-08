U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Myers, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning non commissioned officer in charge, gets off a bus for a simulated deployment as part of combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, England, May 8, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9028871
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-XJ093-1307
|Resolution:
|6803x4535
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF FELTWELL, NORFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.