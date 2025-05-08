Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Myers, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning non commissioned officer in charge, gets off a bus for a simulated deployment as part of combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Feltwell, England, May 8, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)