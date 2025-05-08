Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Approaches a Landing Zone [Image 9 of 9]

    A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Approaches a Landing Zone

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Marlene Santiago 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), prepares to land during Mountain Peak 25 at Fort Drum, New York, May 10, 2025. The training tested the division’s ability to rapidly seize and secure key terrain under contested conditions, enhancing readiness and interoperability across maneuver and aviation elements. Mountain Peak 25 is the division’s premier large-scale training event designed to validate combat operations in austere environments.

