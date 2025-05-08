A UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Approaches a Landing Zone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), prepares to land during Mountain Peak 25 at Fort Drum, New York, May 10, 2025. The training tested the division’s ability to rapidly seize and secure key terrain under contested conditions, enhancing readiness and interoperability across maneuver and aviation elements. Mountain Peak 25 is the division’s premier large-scale training event designed to validate combat operations in austere environments.