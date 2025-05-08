Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25 [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A Senegalese Armed Forces soldier leads a patrol formation during a field training exercise at Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2) in Dodji, Senegal, May 10, 2025. The training, coordinated by the Senegalese Armed Forces and U.S. Army advisors from the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), emphasized small-unit tactics, leadership under pressure, and operational coordination in a simulated combat environment during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 9028594
    VIRIN: 250510-A-ZL157-1003
    Resolution: 3841x5762
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: DODJI, SN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25 [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25
    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25
    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25
    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25
    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25
    Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dakar
    Multinational Exercise
    Lethality
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download