Senegal patrols train for combat readiness at AL25

A Senegalese Armed Forces soldier leads a patrol formation during a field training exercise at Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2) in Dodji, Senegal, May 10, 2025. The training, coordinated by the Senegalese Armed Forces and U.S. Army advisors from the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2SFAB), emphasized small-unit tactics, leadership under pressure, and operational coordination in a simulated combat environment during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro)