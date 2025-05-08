173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct peer-to-peer instruction on the M240B machine gun at Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2) in Dodji, Senegal, May 8, 2025. The internal training focused on refining weapons handling and range safety procedures prior to joint live-fire operations with partner forces during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by CJay Spence)