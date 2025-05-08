Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025 [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. C jay spence 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct peer-to-peer instruction on the M240B machine gun at Centre d’Entraînement Tactique 2 (CET2) in Dodji, Senegal, May 8, 2025. The internal training focused on refining weapons handling and range safety procedures prior to joint live-fire operations with partner forces during African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by CJay Spence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9028487
    VIRIN: 250508-A-ZL157-4010
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: DODJI, SN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT C jay spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025
    173rd Airborne enhances lethality, interoperability in Senegal at African Lion 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dakar
    Combat Ready
    Lethality
    AfricanLion
    173rd IBCT
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download