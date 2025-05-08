Ponsse forwarder moving through the Cullasja river to clean up debris from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 09:49
|Photo ID:
|9028452
|VIRIN:
|250510-A-VB771-1055
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene debris removal in the Cullasaja river [Image 17 of 17], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.