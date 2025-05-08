1,790 Sky Soldiers: The Heavy Toll of the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 173rd Airborne Brigade's legacy was written in blood long before the mountains of Afghanistan or the sands of Iraq. It was carved into the jungles of Vietnam—where 1,790 Sky Soldiers gave their lives and 8,500 wounded in one of the most grueling and costly chapters of the brigade’s history.



From 1965 to 1971, the 173rd Airborne Brigade was the first major U.S. Army combat unit to enter Vietnam, arriving in May 1965 at Bien Hoa Air Base. Over the next six years, the unit fought some of the fiercest battles of the war—including Operation Hump, Operation Junction City, and the infamous Battle of Dak To.