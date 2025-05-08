Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Defense Health Network Pacific Rim

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Led by Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, personnel from Naval Medical Forces Pacific and the Defense Health Network Pacific Rim pause from daily mission-oriented duties for a group photo on May 9, 2025. The moment served to recognize their shared accomplishments and steadfast commitment to health care and readiness. These dedicated teams work side by side to support the warfighter and care for their families across the Pacific and beyond.



NMFP oversees 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTCs) across the West Coast and Pacific Rim, supporting military treatment facilities and Expeditionary Medicine (EXMED) missions. It also leads eight research laboratories advancing warfighter health and readiness and manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which prepares medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.



DHN-PR, one of the Defense Health Agency’s nine networks, delivers high-quality health care to over 362,000 TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries. With its headquarters in San Diego, DHN-PR supports military treatment facilities across the U.S. West Coast and overseas in Guam and Japan. Together, these teams form a cohesive force dedicated to advancing health, readiness, and care for the military community. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)