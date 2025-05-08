FLANG demonstrates global expeditionary capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Dan Prillaman, a communicator with 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron adjusts a satellite dish during Contingency Response Force validation in U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, May 5, 2025. Members of the Florida Air National Guard demonstrated their capability to mobilize and rapidly set-up a communications network in support of an overseas operation. The specialized unit maintains operational readiness as it answers the call to missions in support of the state of Florida and joint active duty components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)