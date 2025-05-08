Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLANG demonstrates global expeditionary capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    FLANG demonstrates global expeditionary capabilities

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Dan Prillaman, a communicator with 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron adjusts a satellite dish during Contingency Response Force validation in U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, May 5, 2025. Members of the Florida Air National Guard demonstrated their capability to mobilize and rapidly set-up a communications network in support of an overseas operation. The specialized unit maintains operational readiness as it answers the call to missions in support of the state of Florida and joint active duty components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

